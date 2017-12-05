Determined Toddler Decorates the Christmas Tree

Decorating the Christmas tree does not get much cuter than in this adorable family video.When young Carter, dressed as a Christmas elf, was helping his mother and father decorate the Christmas tree three years ago in Swansea, Massachusetts, he was determined to place all of his decorations on the same branch of the tree.Speaking to Storyful, Carter’s parents reminisced: “He was 18 months (old) and trying to put eight ornaments on the same branch. They kept falling off and he just kept picking them all up and putting them right back on the same branch. Eventually, they stayed and then all fell down”. Credit: Jamie Coelho via Storyful