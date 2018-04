Meet the seven-year-old whizzkid who's schooling the internet on college-level neuroscience from a lab in her bedroom. Amoy Antunet has racked up over a million views on her Facebook page, which features explainer videos on everything from neurotransmitters to cell division. The youngster's love of science began at the age of three when she stumbled upon a microscope belonging to her college student dad, Davin Shepherd.