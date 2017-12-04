Tel Aviv Protesters Call Out 'Corruption' in Netanyahu Government

Thousands of protesters marched in the city of Tel Aviv on Saturday, December 2, to voice their frustration over what they said was corruption in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.This video, shared by left-wing Tel Aviv based politician Tamar Zandberg, shows demonstrators gathered on Rothschild Boulevard.Dubbed “The March of Shame”, the protest was prompted by a draft bill going before parliament which would stop the publication by police of recommendations to indict following an investigation.The bill is seen as protective of Netanyahu, who is the subject of two corruption investigations.Between 20,000 to 50,000 people attended Saturday’s march in Tel Aviv, the Times of Israel reported. There were similar, smaller, demonstrations in Jerusalem and Haifa. Credit: Facebook/Tamar Zandberg via Storyful