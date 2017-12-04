Company create a virtually indestructible glove

A company has made a virtually indestructible glove that can survive fire, crushing and CHAINSAWS. Schmitz Mittz have built the tough hand protection to repel extreme heat, pressure and cutting from sharp objects and jagged metal - and electric power saws. Invented by Randy Schmitz, a former Canadian firefighter in Calgary, they are used by fire services across North America to rescue people from burning buildings and wrecked cars. Videos on the company's website showed the gloves being inflated in a vacuum chamber and not breaking.