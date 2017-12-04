Hong Kong Pro-Democracy Campaigners Boo Chinese National Anthem During March

Pro-democracy campaigners in Hong Kong marched with previously jailed Occupy leader Joshua Wong Chi-fung through the city on Sunday, December 3, to protest against authoritarian measures by the government and mainland China.Protesters voiced their opposition to harsh measures by the authorities against several pro-democracy activists, including Wong, who faced being re-jailed on Thursday for his actions during the 2014 Occupy protests, according to the South China Morning Post. This video shows protesters booing the Chinese national anthem, an act which could be outlawed by 2019, according to the South China Morning Post, as they marched along Queensway in Central. The woman seen in the footage holds a doll, a small stereo and a sign that reads: “When you hear the national anthem, don’t eat. Stand up immediately”, Hong Kong Free Press reported. Some pro-democracy activists said the decision to outlaw protest against the Chinese national anthem in Hong Kong signifies the declining freedom in the Special Administrative Region, a former British colony. About 2000 people joined the protest from Wan Chai to the Court of Final Appeal in Central, according to the South China Morning Post. Credit: Twitter/Alex Hofford via Storyful