Detroit's Silverdome Fails to Implode as Charges Detonate

A planned implosion of the Silverdome in Pontiac, Michigan, didn’t go as planned on Sunday, December 3, as charges set on key structural columns failed to detonate, leaving the building standing, according to a news report.Onlookers were left baffled after charges were seen going off but little else happened, and an official later said that an investigation was ongoing. Credit: Facebook/Robert S. Miller of Real Fast Fotography via Storyful