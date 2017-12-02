News

The Talk - Taye Diggs Candid on Anthony Rapp & Hollywood Sexual Assault Claims

Actor Taye Diggs opens up about the sexual abuse allegations in Hollywood and his former "Rent" co-star Anthony Rapp who came out with assault claims on Kevin Spacey. "My heart went out to him... this is a tough, tough issue," says Diggs. "I feel like there's something going on where... these things that are happening are terrible and it has to come to a stop, and it's happening so often and with so many people, I don't feel like people are paying enough attention to that. Like is it a sickness? Are we over sexualized as a society? It becomes somewhat of a witch hunt and everybody can't believe who did what and that's one thing, but I want to figure out why this is happening."

