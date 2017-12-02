Man Wanted for Robbing Cash Cage at Las Vegas' Bellagio Hotel & Casino

As if to take a page from an Ocean’s 11 Las Vegas casino robbery playbook, a man was caught on Bellagio Hotel & Casino surveillance footage stealing money from a cashier’s cash cage on November 28.This video released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows the suspect walking through the casino, approaching the cage, stuffing money into a bag and leaving the premises, taking off in a run. Las Vegas police said the suspect was armed with a handgun and demanded money from the cashier. The cashier complied with the suspect’s demands. It was unclear how much money was stolen. Credit: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police via Storyful