Male Taliban Fighters Dressed in Burqas Stage Fatal Attack in Peshawar

At least nine people were killed and 36 injured in Peshawar, Pakistan, on December 1 when male attackers dressed as women in burqas stormed a training college and opened fire. The Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility.All the attackers at the Peshawar Agriculture Training Institute, said to have numbered at least three men, were killed, army officials said.This video shows the moments after the incident as rescuers and military officials attend the scene. The BBC reported the college was believed to be closed for the Eid-e-Milad holiday.Witnesses described at least one explosion during the attack, which occurred while many of the remaining campus residents, about 120 out of 400, were asleep. Credit: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty via Storyful