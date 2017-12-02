Dozens of Palestinians Reportedly Wounded in Scuffles With Israeli Soldiers South of Nablus

The body of Mahmoud Oudeh was returned to the Palestinian village of Qusra on December 1 following a recent shooting incident with Israeli settlers. At least 59 Palestinians were wounded in scuffles with Israeli soldiers following the funeral.The origins of Mahmoud Oudeh’s death remain unclear. The Times of Israel reported that Palestinian villagers began throwing stones upon the crowd before an armed escort of the hiking group fired into the group of Palestinians; whereas al-Jazeera said the Palestinian crowd only began throwing stones in reaction to Oudeh being shot. Credit: Facebook/QusraNow via Storyful