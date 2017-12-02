Lonely widow's plea to find love for Christmas

A lonely widow has made a video of his poignant Christmas wish - finding love at the age of 82. Pat Rossiter lost his wife to Parkinson's disease two years ago and moved himself into a retirement home looking for company. But he said he still longed for a woman in his life - and has now filmed his plea. Pat said it was never too late to find love and he hoped to find a 'lady friend' to take out on dinner dates and enjoy long drives in the country with.