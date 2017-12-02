Russian tourist dies after trying to climb into hotel room

++ WARNING: CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT ++

A Russian tourist dies after trying to climb into his hotel room when he forgot his keys - and falling on metal spikes.

The holidaymaker, who has not been identified, returned home in the early hours and began trying to push open his door. He then woke up the person in the room next door and ventured onto their fourth-floor balcony at the apartment block in Pattaya, Thailand, at 4 am.

But the Russian - wearing shorts and flip-flops - slipped as he tried to climb into his room. He was heard screaming for help after landing on black metal railings in place to prevent guests climbing between rooms.

He desperately clung on as blood poured from his impaled leg down the front of the white building. Rescue workers arrived at 5 am and used ropes to hold him up while giving him oxygen. He was eventually cut free with the metal still stuck in his leg and lowered on a stretcher by a crane before being rushed to Pattaya City Memorial Hospital.

He was pronounced dead a few hours later.

Rescue workers from the Sawang Boromtham foundation performed the rescue. They said they received a call for help at 5 am this morning in the Bang Lamung district of the city.

A spokesman said: ‘’The primary injuries were serious and the victim had suffered severe blood loss. The medical team provided close supervision. We will need to wait to find more information about the wounded man.’’

Police were not investigating as the man’s death as rescuers said it was not suspicious. Staff at apartment block where it happened did not release the name of the man.