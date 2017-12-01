News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Floodwater From Cyclone Ockhi Swells Popular Waterfall in Courtallam

At least eight people were killed as strong winds and heavy rain brought by Cyclone Ochki hit the Indian states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala on November 30 and December 1.Swimming was banned at the Courtallam Main Falls in the southern Indian town of Courtallam as water flowed almost uncontrollably due to the storm, The Hindu reported.This video shared by a visitor on Instagram shows the waterfall gushing as tourists continued to take photos.Across India, the storm has uprooted hundreds of trees and thousands of electricity poles, killing at least four people in the district of Kanyakumari alone, the Press Trust of India reported. Heavy rainfall was forecast for at least another 48 hours in various parts of the country, the news site reported. Credit: Instagram/Macha Anushaath via Storyful

Latest

0404_0500_nat_youtubeupdate
0:48

YouTube HQ in lockdown
0404_0500_nat_harbourbridgeupdate2
1:03

Police attempt negotiation with man climbing Sydney Harbour Bridge
0404_0500_nat_youtubeshooter
0:24

YouTube campus gunfire
0404_0500_nat_harbourbridgeIPDATE
0:54

Man climbs Sydney Harbour Bridge
0404_0500_nat_newsbreak
11:28

News Break - April 4
0404_0500_nat_cosby
1:33

Bill Cosby retrial
0404_0500_nat_plasticbags
0:37

Woolworths begin plastic bag ban
0404_0500_nat_victoriapolice
1:42

Victoria police under fire for brutal arrest

Featured

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
0403_0500_nat_policebrutality
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
0402_1800_sa_children
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
0402_1800_vic_shovel
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall