Floodwater From Cyclone Ockhi Swells Popular Waterfall in Courtallam

At least eight people were killed as strong winds and heavy rain brought by Cyclone Ochki hit the Indian states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala on November 30 and December 1.Swimming was banned at the Courtallam Main Falls in the southern Indian town of Courtallam as water flowed almost uncontrollably due to the storm, The Hindu reported.This video shared by a visitor on Instagram shows the waterfall gushing as tourists continued to take photos.Across India, the storm has uprooted hundreds of trees and thousands of electricity poles, killing at least four people in the district of Kanyakumari alone, the Press Trust of India reported. Heavy rainfall was forecast for at least another 48 hours in various parts of the country, the news site reported. Credit: Instagram/Macha Anushaath via Storyful