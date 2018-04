A mysterious liquid which has been turning a stream bright blue and green has left experts baffled. Natalia Maca walks past the stream off of the River Ouse in Huntingdon everyday and has seen the soapy liquid bright green and blue. The 35-year-old said: "I walk past there a lot. It changes colour, sometimes it's blue, sometimes it's green. "It's not just the one day it happens nearly everyday. It's been happening for months.