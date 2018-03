A charity founder who has multiple sclerosis claims was told she would have to carry her mobility scooter off a train by a conductor who REFUSED to help her. Sharon Jackson, 59, was left "completely humiliated and exposed" after told by a conductor the only way she could leave the train was "if you WALK OFF and carry your scooter". Mrs Jackson said she was terrified as she "could not rely on her legs" and "frightened he wouldn't let her off".