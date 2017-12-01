UK's Best Dad Dancer Winner Announced

Jiving James Hardwell has been named UK Dad Dancer of the Year 2017. The father of two, 35, fought off competition from dancing dads across the country - winning with the lion’s share of the votes. The payroll manager from Clevedon, North Somerset was secretly caught on camera by his wife, Hannah, as he impressed their youngest, Ava, 7 months, with his moves. Keen to share his talents with the world, Hannah, 30, a Saturday Dealership Housekeeper, uploaded the video to Twitter and entered him into the UK Twirlywoos Dad Dancer of the Year.