Police Cordon Off Area of Deadly Soldier Stabbing in Arad

Police cordoned off an area where an Israeli Defense Forces soldier was stabbed to death outside a mall in southern Israel’s Arad in the evening of Thusday, November 30.A car with blood on its hood can be seen in this video.The 20-year-old was stabbed from behind while waiting for a bus, according to an eyewitness. He tried to call for help before collapsing onto a nearby car’s hood. The driver of the car told Israeli news website Ynet: “I didn’t understand what was happening. I noticed he started throwing up. I was sure he was drunk. I stopped, and all of a sudden I saw he was throwing up blood on my car. I stopped and called for help.”Arad Mayor Nissan Ben-Hemo told Ynet “The working assumption is that this was a terror attack, but it still has yet to be determined unequivocally.” Credit: Yaron Rabinovich/Hatzvi via Storyful

