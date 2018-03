On "The Late Late Show With James Corden" last night, Kelly Clarkson belted her biggest hits with Corden in "Carpool Karaoke." She also sang a lullaby she uses to put her son to sleep. Top Talker Jackelyn Shultz, creator of the daily vlog "Life With Jackie" and daughter of Howie Mandel, asks, "What helps you fall asleep at night?" The hosts and Howie discuss.