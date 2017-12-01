Man Gropes Woman in Broad Daylight at Palm Beach

A Gold Coast woman, 24, was sexually assaulted in broad daylight at Palm Beach on November 11.According to police, a man sat down on a bench next to the woman at about 12:30 pm and put his hand on her leg, up her skirt, touching her groin.The woman breaks free and walks away and the man then gets up and leaves, as seen in this CCTV footage.Police are looking for a caucasian man, about 180 cm tall with orange hair and wearing dark blue shorts, a dark blue short sleeved shirt and thongs. Credit: Queensland Police Service via Storyful