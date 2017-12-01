News

US Artillery Crew Seen Shelling Islamic State Positions Near Syrian Border

US forces can be seen in this November 7 video shelling Islamic State positions as the Iraqi army and Shia militias fighting alongside it sought to drive Islamic State forces out of al Qaim, one of the militant group’s last strongholds in Iraq.The US Army’s 3rd Brigade of the 10th Mountain Division used artillery over the course of several days to help take the city, the Defense Department said.Al Qaim lies 400km to the north of Baghdad, near the country’s border with Syria. Its fall to Iraq and the Iran-backed Shia militias, known as the Popular Mobilization Fronts, marked a significant loss for Islamic State on both sides of the border. Credit: CJTF Operation Inherent Resolve via Storyful

