Israel Hits 'Military Posts' in Gaza in Response to Islamic Jihad Mortar Strikes

The Israel Defense Forces said on November 30 that Israeli aircraft and tanks targeted several “military posts” in the Gaza Strip in response to mortar shelling of an IDF position northeast of the enclave.The military said Islamic Jihad fired 10 to 12 mortar shells at the Israeli position.There were no reports of injuries on either side.This video was shared by a Palestinian media outlet and shows smoke rising from buildings along the coast. Credit: Facebook/Shehab News Agency via Storyful