Police Dog Returns to Work After Being Shot in the Paw on Duty

A police dog in Fresno County, California, returned to service on November 29 more than four months after he was shot in the paw while on duty.The K9, Mikey, was shot in the paw and lost two toes after a dog attacked him while a search warrant was being conducted. Officers shot the other dog, which the bullet went through and hit Mikey in the paw.Mikey since had surgery and months of rest but was never expected a return to duty.The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office shared a video of Mikey’s story and his first day back at work to Facebook on November 29. The clip had earned 6,400 views at the time of writing. Credit: Fresno County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful