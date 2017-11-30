Dashcam Footage Shows Columbus Police Officers Shot at During Traffic Stop

Columbus Division of Police has released dashcam footage showing the moment officers were shot at when they made a traffic stop on November 22.According to the police department, the incident happened just before 6 am at the intersection of Louis Avenue and E. 17th Avenue, in the Linden neighborhood of the Ohio capital. Officers were performing a routine traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle when an unknown person appeared from between the houses and started shooting. The car was hit several times, with pictures released by police showing the bullet holes.The gunshots can be heard in the footage and one officer is seen dropping to the ground the moment the suspect opened fire. Nobody was injured and the investigation is ongoing, ABC6 reported. Credit: Columbus Division of Police via Storyful