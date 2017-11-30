Suspected Drunken Driver Hits Stopped Patrol Vehicle in Oregon, Ohio

Dashcam video released from the Oregon, Ohio, Police Division shows the moment on November 26 that a suspected drunk driver hit a stopped patrol vehicle, and then overturned,.The Facebook post says the driver of the SUV was driving drunk at the time of the crash. “This is why you move over for stopped emergency vehicles and why you don’t drink and drive. No Officers were hurt and the injuries from the other vehicle were not life threatening,” the post said. Credit: Oregon Ohio Police Division via Storyful