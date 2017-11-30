Assassins Break Into Apartment Prior to Gunshot Execution

A group of people attempted to break into a unit block at Bennett St, Mortlake, at about 3.40am on March 8, two days prior to the execution-style murder of 29-year-old man Kemel Barakat in the apartments.Barakat was found dead in his unit on March 10 with multiple gunshot wounds.Police released footage on November 30 showing a group of people gathered in the foyer of the apartment block where Barakat lived.Detective Chief Inspector Mark Henney stated: "This group was not able to gain access to the unit, but a group attended two days later in possession of keys and made their way into Mr Barakat’s unit.“As I have previously said, the shooting was calculated and carried out with a fair amount of precision. It was also cowardly – we are talking about sneaking-in in the middle of the night and executing a man in bed.” Credit: NSW Police Force via Storyful