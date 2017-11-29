News

Daisy the cow pulled from neck-deep mud

Fire and rescue crews have had their work cut out for them – pulling a cow from a dam in Luddenham.

Latest

0330_0500_nat_newsbreak
2:29

Newsbreak - March 30
0330_0500_nat_easter
0:28

Australians set to celebrate Good Friday
0330_0500_nat_hunt
0:22

Police hunting man who bashed another man
0330_0500_nat_diplomats
0:56

Russia expels 60 American diplomats
0329_1800_wa_homes
21:36

Residents claim homes being damaged by airport rail link works
0329_1800_wa_futurebancroft
2:22

What is the future for Cameron Bancroft?
0329_1800_wa_speed
1:29

WA Police trialling new speed camera device
0329_1800_wa_bancroft
1:21

Cameron Bancroft speaks openly about ball tampering disgrace

Featured

0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
0309_0530_nat_tower
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
0308_1800_BRI-Irish
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
0306_1800_wa_shock
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'