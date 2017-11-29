News

Conservative Commentator Attacks Speech-Stealing Protester at University of Connecticut 'It's Okay to Be White' Speech

A conservative commentator was arrested for grabbing a woman after his “It’s OK to Be White” speech was disrupted at the University of Connecticut on Tuesday, November 28.This video shared by a WFSB journalist Kevin Galliford shows the moment 29-year-old Gateway Pundit contributor Lucian Wintrich follows and grabs a female protester who had apparently taken his speech notes off his podium and walked away with them. An altercation ensued and Wintrich was escorted from the room by police.The Hartford Courant reported that Wintrich was charged with breach of peace, and released on $1,000 bail.The newspaper also reported that someone broke a window in a hallway, and a smoke bomb was set off outside the lecture hall. Credit: Kevin Galliford WFSB via Storyful

