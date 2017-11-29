Armed Man Who Threatened Partner Leads Police on Chase Through Oxenford

Police swarmed a vehicle and arrested a man after the 21-year-old threatened his female partner with a gun at Nerang on November 26.According to the Gold Coast Bulletin the male made threats to kill the woman and two people she was living with.When he arrived at his partner’s home, he was confronted by police and then led them on a chase, ending with his arrest near Bunnings at Oxenford.The Bulletin reported: “The 21-year-old man was last night charged with two counts of dangerous operation of a vehicle and fail to stop motor vehicle, and one count each of armed robbery, unlawful possession of weapons, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, driving unlicensed and going armed so as to cause fear.” Credit: QLD Police Service via Storyful