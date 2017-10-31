Woman bursts from trunk to escape kidnapper

A woman escaped her kidnapper on October 30 by bursting from the trunk of a car after the driver stopped at a gas station in Clanton, Alabama. Suspect Timothy Jabbar Wyatt was arrested on October 31 according to a statement from the Chilton County Sheriff’s Office.A previous statement from the Chilton County Sheriff’s Office posted to Facebook on October 31 stated: "On October 30, 2017 at approximately 2:30 a.m. Timothy Wyatt entered the victim’s home. While the victim slept Wyatt got on top of her and starting choking her. Upon the victim waking up, he continued to choke her while demanding money. Wyatt then tied the victims hands behind her back and forced her into an ash blue 4 door Ford Taurus (unknown year). While driving, Wyatt continuously threatened to stab the victim. In an unknown but remote area, Wyatt stopped the vehicle and forced the victim into the trunk of the vehicle. Wyatt then drove to a service station in the 2100 block of 7th Street South in Clanton, AL. When Wyatt pulled into the gas island and exited the vehicle the victim was able to exit the trunk and get help.The incident began in Autauga County, Alabama. Credit: Autauga County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful