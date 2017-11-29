Timelapse Captures Spew of Ash From Bali's Mount Agung Volcano

Indonesia resident Made Nagi captured footage of spews of multicolored ash coming from Bali’s Mount Agung volcano on November 27.On November 25, Agung began a “sustained ash eruption” that saw plumes reaching nearly two miles high, according to The Jakarta Post. The island’s airport closed on Monday morning, stranding some 59,000 passengers.The island had issued a mass evacuation order, with around 100,000 residents told to leave the area as the mountain continued to spew volcanic ash with increasing intensity. Credit: Made Nagi via Storyful