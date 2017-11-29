Brisbane Man Hits Machete-Wielding Robber With Stool

A man hit a machete-wielding robber with a stool, foiling an armed robbery in East Brisbane in the evening of November 27.In footage released by Queensland Police, two men armed with a firearm and a machete burst into a Lord Stanley pub at about 11:30 pm. The one with a firearm threatened a female worker to remove money from the till, while the machete-wielding man told patrons to lie on the floor.A man then appeared behind the machete man, striking him in the head with a stool and making him collapse. The man with the gun then dropped a bag of money and the pair fled with the scene with a small amount of cash.No injuries were reported. Credit: Queensland Police Service via Storyful