Police to disperse Kenya's opposition supporters

Footage has emerged from Kenya of Raila Odinga supporters running down a street as police tries to disperse the crowd.

According to reports, the opposition leader headed Jacaranda grounds where he meant to hold a rally, despite official ban, to honour nearly 60 people killed by police, in about four months of political clashes.

Reports say that at least two people were shot dead during clashes with police today.

"The police officers in uniform are standing on guard awaiting to counter any protestors from the other side; that open field leads to the main stage where the opposition leader was to address the gathering," the filmer explained.

Latest

0401_1800_SYD-HealthInsurance
1:45

Health insurance premium increases putting more pressure on families
0401_1800_MEL-PassengersWheel
1:38

Passengers left stranded on observation wheel
0401_1800_MEL-Skydivers
1:07

Professional skydivers in hospital after mid-air crash
0401_1800_MEL-Bendigo
1:28

Part of a suburb in Bendigo is in lockdown after chemical leak
0401_1800_SYD-Easter
1:44

Aussies spend Easter Sunday celebrating with family
0401_1800_SYD-Newman
0:26

Howard government minister Jocelyn Newman dies
0401_1800_SYD-Fire
1:20

Two houses destroyed in a fierce fire
0401_1800_SYD-BoyLost
3:18

Family celebrating ‘Easter miracle’ after lost three-year-old found

Featured

0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
0309_0530_nat_tower
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
0308_1800_BRI-Irish
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
0306_1800_wa_shock
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'