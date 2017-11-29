Police to disperse Kenya's opposition supporters

Footage has emerged from Kenya of Raila Odinga supporters running down a street as police tries to disperse the crowd.

According to reports, the opposition leader headed Jacaranda grounds where he meant to hold a rally, despite official ban, to honour nearly 60 people killed by police, in about four months of political clashes.

Reports say that at least two people were shot dead during clashes with police today.

"The police officers in uniform are standing on guard awaiting to counter any protestors from the other side; that open field leads to the main stage where the opposition leader was to address the gathering," the filmer explained.