Armie Hammer on online trolling of his new film

Armie Hammer has discussed the online trolling of his new controversial film Call Me By Your Name.

Latest

Russian Ambassador warns West of Cold War possibility
1:43

One punch killer Kieran Loveridge in trouble in jail
0:26

0328_0500_nat_newsbreak
11:21

0328_0500_nat_jackpot
1:15

0328_0500_nat_manicures
1:07

0328_0500_nat_queensland
0:22

0328_0500_nat_bali
0:30

0328_0500_nat_facebook
0:40

Facebook tracking Android users

Featured

0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
2:04

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
1:01

0309_0530_nat_tower
1:10

0308_1800_BRI-Irish
1:47

0306_1800_wa_shock
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'