Crowds Gather Outside Nairobi Stadium for Uhuru Kenyatta's Inauguration

Uhuru Kenyatta was sworn in for a second term as president of Kenya at a ceremony in Nairobi on November 28.The ceremony was boycotted by the opposition, with former NASA presidential candidate Raila Odinga calling it a coronation.Police threw tear gas to disperse a crowd gathered to attend a NASA memorial for people allegedly killed by police in recent political unrest, local media reported.This footage shows crowds gathered outside the Moi International Sport Center in Kasarani, where the ceremony took place. Credit: Instagram/Ephy Mwangi via Storyful