Footage of farmers loading their cattle into a truck as they flee from their land after the eruption of Mount Agung.

In the video, shot on November 27, Mr. Kadek Subur can be seen driving his cows from Kubu and heading to Kintamani where they will be safe.

According to reports, the volcano is still emitting thing clouds of smoke this morning and officials have announced between 90,000 and 100,000 people needed to be evacuated.