Protest Staged Outside Honduras Court After 2 Election Candidates Declare Victory

Protesters gathered outside Honduras’ Supreme Electoral Tribunal in capital Tegucigalpa on Monday, November 27, after President Juan Orlando Hernandez and opposition leader Salvador Nasralla both declared victory in Sunday’s election.This video shows Nasralla’s supporters chanting and waving flags in red, the colour of his Partido Anticorrupcion, or Anti-Corruption Party. Demonstrators demanded the 64-year-old sports journalist be elected president as he gained 45 percent of the vote, while his rival received just 40.21 percent, according to El Heraldo.President Hernandez was expected to be ahead in the polls, but Nasralla reportedly made significant gains at a later stage. The president has been criticised for running for a second term; the Honduran constitution previously outlawed president’s re-election until a Supreme Court ruling overturned the ban in 2015, the BBC reported. Credit: Instagram/julios_shots via Storyful