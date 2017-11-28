The Talk - Sharon Osbourne Reports Live From London on Royal Engagement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce their engagement. Host Sharon Osbourne shares reaction live from London. "Everybody is so excited about the engagement. It's been the best holiday anyone could ever have in this country," says Osbourne. "It's wonderful, and to have got engaged to an American girl who's been divorced... it's just amazing because it just shows that The Royal Family are moving on with the times. She's a wonderful young girl and has so much in common with Harry. Everybody here is overjoyed to see that The Royal Family is not stuck in the 60's; they've moved into this year. It's just amazing and I think everyone in America should be celebrating too."