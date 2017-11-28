Teenage Property Offenders Arrested in Townsville

Townsville police arrested two teenage boys on November 27 after one of the pair allegedly removed his prison-issued GPS tracker bracelet to lead police on a chase.Police released footage of the arrest, showing a scuffle between police and the two offenders.The Townsville Bulletin reported the pair, 17 and 18 years of age, were charged with a “crime spree” across Townsville, Ingham and Cairns after the 18-year-old removed the parole bracelet on November 17. Credit: QLD Police Service via Storyful