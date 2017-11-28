Many Injuries and Casualties in Airstrike on Misraba in East Damascus

Airstrikes on the town of Misraba in East Damascus, Syria, on Monday, November 27 killed at least three people and injured many more, according to reports.In this video, rescuers lifted an old man, who was injured in the airstrike, off of a bench, as rubble continued to fall around them. In other footage, men could be seen carrying a girl and a young boy and running to an ambulance.Monday marked the second day in a row that airstrikes hit the town of Misraba. The deadly strike on November 26 killed at least 16 people. Credit: YouTube/Syrian Civil Defense in Damascus via Storyful