Thousands March Through Bucharest to Protest Against Planned Judicial Reform

Thousands of people marched through Bucharest on Sunday, November 26, to protest government plans to overhaul the Romanian judiciary that critics say will weaken the country’s anti-corruption drive, Reuters reported.Protesters also called for the resignation of the PSD-ALDE coalition government that proposed the changes.Protesters objected to proposals to change how chief prosecutors are appointed, the president’s right to veto candidates and an inspection unit that oversees magistrates’ conduct.These are the latest protests in a series against the Social Democrat-led government, which survived an impeachment motion from the opposition on Thursday. Credit: YouTube/Victor Comzei via Storyful