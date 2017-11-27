News

Senator Sarah Hanson-Young Becomes Emotional During Debate on Same-Sex Marriage Bill

A Greens senator could not hold back her tears while delivering an emotional speech on November 27 about Australia’s long road to same-sex marriage.South Australian Senator Sarah Hanson-Young, who has introduced seven out of 20 failed gay marriage bills into Parliament since she was elected in 2007, teared up as she recalled how former Greens leader Bob Brown, a gay man, was impacted by the marriage law that forbade civil union or same-sex marriage.“When Bob retired in 2012 I said to him ‘Bob, I’m really sorry that we haven’t been able to reverse that awful law before your time was up,” Hanson-Young said. “So today… today I stand here with my Greens colleagues finishing the job that Bob Brown started. Boy, this parliament has come such a long way.”She also spoke about the homophobia one of her closest friends experienced in a small rural town.A cross-party same-sex marriage bill, authored by Liberal senator Dean Smith, will face the Senate this week. Labor, Greens, the Nick Xenophon Team and Derryn Hinch supported the bill, which was also was co-signed by two Liberal senators, according to The Guardian. The upper house planned to focus on the bill this week, news.com.au reported. Credit: Australian Parliament House via Storyful

