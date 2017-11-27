Firefighters Assess Damage After Floor Collapses at Spanish Nightclub

A nightclub floor collapsed late Sunday, November 26, in Tenerife, Spain, injuring at least 22 people.The Tenerife fire department responded to a 2:30 am call to rescue several people trapped by the debris at Butterfly Disco bar.Those inside the club reportedly fell 20 feet into the basement.The Independent, citing the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, reported that “a number” of British tourists were injured in the collapse. Credit: Bomberos de Tenerife via Storyful