Multiple Casualties Reported Following Airstrikes in Eastern Ghouta

At least 16 people were killed and more than 60 injured after air strikes hit the town of Misraba in East Damascus, Syria, on November 26, the Syrian Civil Defence said.The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported a number of attacks on Harasta city and its surroundings, as well as Ein Tarma and Misraba. A local hospital said_ it logged 20 casualties from the shelling Eastern Ghouta towns on November 26.The attack comes as the latest in a series of heavy airstrikes in the East Damascus area. Credit: YouTube/Syrian Civil Defense in Damascus via Storyful