Agung Volcano Causes Travel Disruption in Bali

Airlines were issued a red warning about volcanic ash in Bali, Indonesia, on November 26, as Mount Agung continued to emit a plume of smoke and ash into the sky, local media reported.Mt Agung volcano erupted a second time in a week on Saturday afternoon, prompting many airlines to cancel or divert their flights later that night, ABC reported.This footage was filmed around 6 am on November 26. The first part of the video shows drone footage of the volcano spewing ash, while at 0:54, a time lapse of the volcano can be seen. The final part of the footage, seen from 1:16 in the video, shows the sun rising as the ash and smoke rise from the volcano. Credit: Emilio Kuzma-Floyd @eyes_of_a_nomad via Storyful