Mass Protest Against Manus Island Brings Melbourne City Center to Standstill

Hundreds of people took part in a demonstration in Melbourne, Australia, on November 26 to protest against the country’s offshore detention policies and an ongoing crisis on Manus Island, Papua New Guinea (PNG).Demonstrators from various activist and pro-refugee organisations gathered on Sunday, amid a police presence, to march against the Australian government’s offshore detention policies. The protests escalated on Thursday and Friday following a violet standoff between PNG authorities in refugees inside the abandoned Manus Island detention center, that saw the latter forcefully relocated to transit facilities near Lorengau. Credit: Facebook/WACA via Storyful