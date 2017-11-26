Roads Flood After Skagit River Breaks Bank in Sedro-Woolley, Washington

Roads were flooded in Sedro-Woolley, Washington, on Friday, November 24, after the Skagit River broke its banks. Heavy rains caused the river to overflow, reaching a crest of nearly 37 feet, the highest level since 2006. The flood stage is 28 feet.On Saturday, the Skagit Department of Emergency Management reported the river had begun receding, but flood alerts were still active in several communities. Credit: Facebook/Brent Moran via Storyful