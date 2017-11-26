Clashes Break Out on Islamabad Highway As Police Move to Clear Islamist Sit-in

Clashes broke out in Islamabad, Pakistan, on November 25 when police began an operation to clear an Islamist demonstration from one of the main highways into the city, after protesters began a sit-in on November 6.Reuters reported that the clashes along the Faizabad interchange began when 4,000 officers took action against 1,000 demonstrators on the road.The demonstrators are supporters of Tahreek Labbaik, an Islamist party which has called for gradual implementation of Sharia law and resisted any changes to the country’s blasphemy law.The movement’s leader, Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi, livestreamed speeches on Facebook, as well as sharing video of the aftermath of the police operation.The country’s electronic media regulator issued a statement informing satellite media channels to refrain from live broadcasts of the security operation on the highway. Credit: YouTube/Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty via Storyful