Egypt Says Vehicles Used to Carry out Sinai Mosque Attack 'Destroyed' in Airstrikes

Egypt claimed late on Friday, November 24, that it had carried out airstrikes on vehicles used to carry out the deadly attack on the Rawda Mosque in North Sinai earlier that day.On Saturday, November 25, Egypt released video which it said showed the strikes. Storyful is unable to establish the authenticity of the video.At least 235 people were reported by Egyptian state media to have died in a bomb and gun attack on a mosque in Bir al-Abed in the Sinai peninsula on November 24. At least 125 people were injured. Credit: Egyptian Army via Storyful