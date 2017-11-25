Protesters Rally in Warsaw Against Controversial Judicial Reforms
Protesters flocked to Poland’s presidential palace in Warsaw on November 24 to voice their opposition to two controversial bills that would see greater power handed to parliament and the president over the nomination of judges.Political opponents and the EU fear the bills could threaten democracy in Poland.On Friday, thousands came out in cities across Poland to rally against the judicial reforms. Credit: Twitter/Grzegorz Drobiszewski via Storyful