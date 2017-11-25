People Urged to Enter Shops During Oxford Street Lockdown
Armed police responded to an "incident” near Oxford Circus tube station in central London on Friday, November 24, as multiple unverified posts on social media described the sound of “gunshots” in the area.The Metropolitan Police tweeted that they had not located any trace of suspects, evidence of shots fired or casualties but that officers were still on scene. They encouraged people to stay away from Oxford Street. Credit: Twitter/Olitan_ via Storyful